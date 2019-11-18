A couple of Kennesaw State University students were arrested at their on-campus apartments in possession of alcohol, cannabis oil and a fake ID, police say.
David Eduardo Lazada-Ramos, 18, and James Henry Cabaniss III, 18, were both arrested at their separate homes within the KSU Place Apartments complex on Idlewood Avenue on the university’s Kennesaw campus, records show.
Lazada-Ramos, also identified by Cobb authorities as David Eduardo Ramos, was arrested by KSU police around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 and booked into the Cobb jail facing a felony charge of possessing cannabis oil and a misdemeanor count of possessing alcohol while under the age of 21.
Police said he had two vaporizer cartridges of THC oil in his on-campus apartment as well as a bottle of orange-flavored vodka, which he admitted were his.
Lazada-Ramos was released from custody on a $5,000 bond after about 19 hours behind bars, records show.
Cabaniss III was arrested by KSU police at his apartment, within the same on-campus student housing complex, around 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to his arrest warrant.
Police said Cabaniss III held a woman in his arms against her will, after she’d told him multiple times not to touch her, causing her to push him away.
Cabaniss III also admitted consuming alcohol when police found empty alcohol containers in his apartment, his warrant states.
He was also in possession of a fake South Carolina driver’s license with his photograph and false information on it, police said.
“Said accused admitted the driver’s license was fraudulent and had it in his possession to make alcoholic beverage purchases and to get into places,” Cabaniss III’s arrest warrant states.
Cabaniss III was released from jail on a $3,500 bond after about 7 hours in custody, facing two misdemeanor charges of possessing alcohol while underage and simple battery, as well as a felony charge of possessing a fake ID, records show.
