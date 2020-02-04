Acworth police busted an illegal drug dealing operation when they pulled over a Maserati on Cherokee Street, finding the driver in possession of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills, officers claim.
Travis Lashaun James, 36, was arrested by Acworth police at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Liberty Square Drive, just off Interstate 75, in Acworth on the evening of Jan. 30, his jail record states.
James was driving a 2015 Maserati inside of which officers found approximately five ounces of marijuana, over 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine, several small bags of heroin and cocaine weighing less than 20 grams total, and around 63 grams of various pills believed to be Fentanyl or MDMA (also known as ecstasy), per investigators.
James, who local authorities list as living in both Acworth and Cartersville, faces 12 charges, including nine felonies, in relation to the incident, records show.
He remains in the Cobb County jail without bond.
Police said James was also driving without proof of insurance.
The five ounces of marijuana was found in three separate clear bags inside the car, officers said. About 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine was in a black backpack, and another two small clear bags containing suspected methamphetamine were located in another black bag in the front passenger seat, James’ arrest warrant states.
Police said they also found three “tie-off” bags of heroin in the car, weighing a total of about 13 grams, as well as about four grams of cocaine, and an “assortment of various colored unmarked tablets” weighing 63 grams that were “consistent with MDMA and/or Fentanyl.”
James also possessed two bags of unused syringes, two digital scales and a box of plastic sandwich bags, which are commonly associated with drug dealing, officers said.
James faces single felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, possessing heroin, distributing methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possessing cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine and possessing tools of a crime, as well as two felony counts of possessing more than an ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He is also charged with single misdemeanor counts of obstructing police, driving without proof of insurance, and possessing, selling or distributing dangerous drugs, records show.
