An Atlanta man is in the Cobb jail after police said they found him at a Motel 6 in Cumberland with a large amount of methamphetamine, magic mushrooms and prescription pills.
James Edward Roberts, 52, was arrested around midnight at the Motel 6 on Circle 75 Parkway near the intersection of Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road on Dec. 28, records show.
Police said Roberts was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of magic mushrooms and 20 Xanax pills.
Roberts also had several bags used to distribute the drugs as well as a scale and a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, according to his arrest warrant, which lists his home address as being in Atlanta.
The bag of magic mushrooms, an illegal hallucinogen, was found in a vacuum sealed bag under the driver’s seat of Roberts’ car, police said.
Roberts jail record, which states he is homeless and originally from Tennessee, shows he faces seven charges in relation to the incident, five of which are felonies.
Roberts is charged with selling and possessing amphetamine, possessing Xanax and magic mushrooms, possessing drugs with intent to distribute, having prescription drugs not in their original container, and possessing drug related paraphernalia, records show.
He remains in custody subject to a $40,000 bond order, his jail record states.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states methamphetamine is worth about $300 per ounce, and that the average recreational dosage of dried magic mushrooms is 1-5 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.