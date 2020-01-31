A 72-year-old man has died in the hospital, two days after being critically injured when he rear-ended another vehicle while driving on Interstate 75 near Delk Road on Tuesday night, police say.
Pantelis Alourdas, of Atlanta, “succumbed to his injuries” at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Thursday night, Marietta police said in a news release Friday.
Alourdas was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Police said Alourdas was driving his 1998 Toyota Camry north on I-75 near the Delk Road exit when he failed to slow for stopped traffic ahead and drove into the back of another vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry.
The later model vehicle was pushed into the back of a 2017 Mercedes transport van, per investigators.
Arkansas woman Jillian Woolfolk, 34, was driving the 2016 Toyota. She and the car’s only passenger, a juvenile, were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
There were three people in the Mercedes transport van who were not seriously injured and not transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators on 770-794-5364.
