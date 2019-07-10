A Marietta man suffered serious injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Austell and Pair roads, according to Cobb Police.
Quincy Ochoa, 21, had been driving one of the two vehicles involved — a black 2012 Honda CBR250 — and was ejected in the crash, making contact with the windshield of the second vehicle, according to Officer Sydney Melton, spokesperson for Cobb Police.
A black 2012 Dodge Avenger had been stopped in the northbound left turn lane on Austell Road before turning left into the path of Ochoa’s Honda, with the point of impact being the right front side of the Dodge.
Ochoa was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for his injuries, while the driver of the Dodge, 68-year-old Sandra Ware of Marietta, was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital with minor injuries, Melton said.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
