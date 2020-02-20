Police have released the name of the person killed in a vehicle crash on Riverside Parkway in Austell on Wednesday.
Hiram resident Joseph T. Gilbert, 47, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash in front of apartments near Riverside Parkway’s intersection with Factory Shoals Road, Cobb County Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release Thursday morning.
Per investigators, Gilbert was driving a yellow box truck eastbound on Riverside Parkway at midday when he lost control of the vehicle, collided with two street signs in the road median and crashed through an apartment complex fence and into a large tree.
Delk said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call investigators on 770-499-3987.
The truck was stuck in trees outside the Azure at Riverside and Kingsley Village apartment complexes for around four hours while first responders worked to clear the scene, causing significant traffic delays in the area.
By 5 p.m. Wednesday the roadway had been reopened, police said.
