A driver died at the interchange at Cumberland when their vehicle clipped another, hit a tree and burst into flames just before 6 a.m. Friday, Cobb police say.
The driver, who has yet to be identified, was trapped inside the black 2018 Hyundai Tucson they were driving east on Interstate 285 at the I-75 exit ramp, according to investigators.
The back of the Hyundai collided with the front of a blue 2016 Mazda3, as the Hyundai driver attempted to change lanes ahead of the Mazda while both cars were traveling eastbound on I-285, approaching the ramp to I-75 southbound, police said.
“The Hyundai lost control and entered the grass median between the I-285 eastbound lanes and the I-75 exit ramp,” Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said Friday. “The Hyundai collided with a tree and then caught fire. The driver of the Hyundai was trapped inside of the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. Positive identification has not yet been made.”
The driver of the Mazda was identified as 42-year-old Daniel Powell of Smyrna, Melton said, adding that he was not injured.
“This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987,” Melton said.
