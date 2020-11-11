An Austell man has been charged in a September crash that killed a man in a bus shelter in Cobb County.
According to Cobb police, Demarco Montress Hill, 37, of Austell lost control of his 2020 Tesla Model 3 in heavy rain early Sept. 17 on South Cobb Drive while approaching Leader Road. Police say Hill spun into the sidewalk and hit a man standing inside the shelter, Bernard A. Jones. Jones died on the scene.
Police determined Hill was driving 77 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to his arrest warrant.
Hill faces a felony charge of first degree vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. He was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Cobb county jail, jail records show.
Bond and other fees were set at $38,720, however, Hill remained in custody at press time.
