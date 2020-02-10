A 25-year-old’s reckless high-speed driving on Interstate 75 in Cobb County while under the influence caused a crash that sent his passenger to the hospital with lifelong injuries, according to Marietta police.
Trevon Juquan Johnson, of Duluth, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and booked into the Cobb County jail on six charges in relation to the crash at the end of October last year, his jail record shows.
Johnson, also listed by Cobb authorities as living in Decatur, posted a $20,000 bond and was released from custody just four hours later, around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, per his record.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on Feb. 6, in relation to the crash that occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019 on I-75 north, just before the exit to Canton Road.
According to the warrant, Johnson was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger at 108 mph.
A witness told police Johnson passed his vehicle at approximately 100 mph in the left lane of the highway before making an “erratic” lane change to the right, cutting across the interstate in a diagonal manner and colliding with the rear of a 2013 Peterbilt box truck in the “number four” lane.
Data retrieved from the air bag control module on Johnson’s vehicle showed he was traveling at 108 mph five seconds prior to impact, police said, adding the posted speed limit at the time was 65 mph.
Johnson’s blood was tested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.075 grams per 100 milliliters, (plus or minus 0.004 grams), according to his warrant. The state legal maximum is 0.08 grams, or 0.08%.
“Thus showing the said accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash,” police said in Johnson’s warrant.
His passenger sustained many long term injuries, including a brain bleed, lacerated lung, and facial injuries, police said.
The passenger had to have facial reconstruction surgery and had his jaw wired shut for an “extended time,” during which he had to be fed through tubes, according to Johnson’s warrant.
Police spoke with the victim recently, 102 days after the crash, and said he still has facial swelling from the reconstruction surgery, along with the loss of smell and problems with short term memory loss.
“Said victim stated to said affiant that he will continue to heal with time but that he does not believe he will be 100% again,” Johnson’s warrant states.
Johnson is charged with a felony count of serious injury by vehicle, as well as five misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, speeding, following too closely and improper signaling, records show.
