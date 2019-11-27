A Marietta woman is in custody, wanted by Kentucky authorities who accuse her of shooting through the window of a Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru, because she didn’t get a fork and napkin with her order.
Jonelle Jade Dare, 33, was arrested by Sandy Springs police in Sandy Springs and booked into the Fulton County jail early Tuesday, records show.
Dare is charged in Fulton with a single count of being a fugitive in respect of her being the subject of a Kentucky arrest warrant and extradition request.
According to Shelbyville, Kentucky, police, Dare was a customer at a KFC on Boone Station Road in Shelbyville just before midday on Oct. 28.
After receiving her order and being verbally abusive to staff while in the KFC drive-thru, Dare fired a shot from a handgun into a drive-thru window of the restaurant before driving off in a white Mercedes Benz, police said.
No one was injured in the incident that started when Dare complained about not getting a fork and napkin with her meal, according to police who spoke with staff of the fast food chain.
Dare had an extradition hearing in a Fulton County court Wednesday where she waived the right to fight her extradition to Kentucky, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.
“Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies have notified authorities in Kentucky that Ms. Dare is available for pick up,” Flanagan said. “They have 15 business days to do so.”
Dare was arrested in Cobb County in May last year after reportedly stealing a vacuum cleaner from a Target store in Kennesaw, Cobb County Magistrate Court documents show. At the time her listed residence was on Ramblewood Drive in Marietta, in the northern part of the county.
