ACWORTH — After a year of hibernation, dragons returned to Lake Allatoona on Saturday.
For the fourth year, Acworth was the host to dragon boat races that saw teams of up to 22 people trying their best to synchronize their strokes and send their slender ships shooting over the surface of the lake.
Hundreds flocked to Dallas Landing Park to watch the action at the 2021 Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival. Spectators sat in chairs at the water's edge, dipping their feet in the water, brought lunch and ate at picnic tables as they watched or splashed, neck-deep in the swimming area to get as close as they could to the boats decorated like dragons out in the open water.
Linda Evans, president of the Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival, said the event benefits cancer outreach programs in a seven-county area including Cobb. Each team pays an entry fee and does its own fundraising, and after expenses, all proceeds go to cancer outreach programs. This year Loving Arms Cancer Outreach was the beneficiary.
Evans said the same number of teams showed up this year than had in 2019, the last year the event was held, but it appeared there were more spectators this time.
Dragon boats seat up to 20 rowers, who sit in rows of two in the middle of the ship. They also seat a steerer at the back of the boat and a drummer, facing backwards, who sits at the front. The drummer does just what it sounds like they would — hits a drum to keep a rhythm for the rowers, whose goal it is to paddle as synchronously as possible.
As they had all morning and would later, two teams lined their boats up next to each other around 10:30 a.m., rowers sitting low in the water, waiting for the air horn that kicked off each heat's dash to the finish line. When the horn blew, the boats lurched forward, paddles splashed in the water and the drumbeats and shouts of "Row! Row!" echoed across the lake.
Ahead of the final buoy, the paddlers gave it all they had left, until one boat's drummer threw their hands up in victory before shooting a smile and a thumbs-up to the other boat in a show of sportsmanship.
Haley Moraski raced with her husband, Sean, who participated on his business' team. While Sean had raced once before in Tampa, Florida, it was her first time — both agreed: it's not easy.
"The last 10 strokes, you have to give it everything you got," Moraski said, adding that they'd won their heat. "We did a practice last night, and I thought my arm was gonna fall off."
Earlier that morning, city governments raced, too, each looking to claim the city trophy that would sit on their mantle for the next year until it was time to race again. This year, Acworth, Austell and Powder Springs faced off, and Austell claimed the coveted prize.
Austell posted a video and photos later on its Facebook, with the caption, "Thanks City of Acworth, Georgia for the invitation to the Dragon Boat Race this morning! It was a blast! Way to go Team Austell…walking away with a win! #austellstrong"
Acworth resident Terry Chrapko sat in a foldable chair in a picnic area along the shore with friends as she watched the races. Chrapko said this year was her second time coming to watch.
"It's just something different to see than usual, and it seems like it's fun amateur people, not professionals and everybody's just having a good time," she said.
But she also made an observation:
"We've noticed the boats that are winning, you have to be in sync. The ones that are in sync paddling are the ones that are winning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.