The spread of the coronavirus is higher than ever in Cobb, warns Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Cobb and Douglas counties are seeing “an incredible surge” with their highest numbers of cases per capita and record hospitalizations, Dr. Janet Memark, the director of the public health agency, told residents in an email.
Cobb’s current case rate is 656 per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, the highest since the start of the pandemic. And, that number does not include positive results from rapid antigen tests. Public health officials consider anything above 100 per 100,000 to be high community transmission.
Thursday, Georgia broke its record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day, with 8,551. Cobb County saw a jump of 625 new cases Thursday, just under the county’s latest record of 626 Christmas Eve.
Cobb’s deaths from COVID-19 have been higher on average in recent weeks. Thursday, five coronavirus-related deaths were reported, and Dec. 22, there were six. The highest single day of reported confirmed deaths was May 28, when there were 11.
Memark urged residents to be cautious New Year’s Eve.
“On the eve of the new year, we will have much to celebrate, but I urge our citizens to be cautious with festivities tonight. We are in a dangerous phase and have lost too many of our fellow citizens to this virus,” she said. “Please try not to gather with those outside of your immediate households, wear your masks when in public and maintain your distance from others. We, at Cobb & Douglas Public Health, thank all of you for all of your help in battling COVID-19. We look forward to times when we are all vaccinated and can return to our normal lives. Until then, please be blessed and safe...”
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|12/31
|Change
|Cases
|36,865
|+625
|Hospitalizations
|2,370
|+9
|Deaths
|554
|+5
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|12/31
|Change
|Cases
|566,676
|+8,551
|Hospitalizations
|42,084
|+306
|Deaths
|9,872
|+68
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
