If you haven't gotten your flu shot, do not wait any longer.
That's the message the Georgia Department of Public Health sent out on Tuesday, saying the virus is widespread across the state.
Health officials say more than 200 people in Georgia have been hospitalized with the flu this season, and two have died. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been at least 2.6 million flu-related illnesses and 1,300 deaths from the virus.
A news release from the state health department states the predominant flu virus circulating, a B/Victoria strain, tends to pop up at the end of the flu season in early spring.
B viruses can infect anyone, but they generally strike children and young adults more than the elderly, according to Georgia DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam. Nydam said vaccination is the best prevention against the flu for all ages, and the B/Victoria strain is included in this season’s vaccine.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue, according to the health department.
The health department also offered its tips for fending off the flu:
- Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water;
- Alcohol-based hand-sanitizing gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water;
- Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu;
- Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes;
- If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work;
- If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible;
- If you think you have the flu, call or visit your doctor
