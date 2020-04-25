As of Saturday evening, Cobb County has had 1,395 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the state's latest Department of Public Health report.
Seventy-four people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state officials.
All but six of those people had underlying conditions. It remains unknown if another 13 deaths had contributing factors.
While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older. Two of the individuals' ages were not reported.
In Georgia, there have been 23,216 cumulative cases and 907 deaths. On Friday, 22,491 cases and 899 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,368 reported cases and 72 deaths.
About 5.3% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.9%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,353 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,543 cases and 91 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,788 cases and 36 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,470 cases and 108 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,460 cases and 46 deaths.
A reported 865,585 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 48,816 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia confirmed coronavirus cases (23,216) and deaths (907) by county:
Fulton 2543, 91
Dekalb 1788, 36
Dougherty 1470, 108
Gwinnett 1460, 46
Cobb 1395, 74
Hall 1032, 9
Clayton 642, 21
Henry 436, 10
Cherokee 368, 10
Richmond 355, 14
Sumter 350, 21
Carroll 325, 11
Lee 299, 18
Mitchell 287, 25
Bartow 283, 28
Douglas 276, 8
Muscogee 270, 4
Forsyth 249, 8
Bibb 247, 6
Chatham 206, 6
Houston 206, 13
Upson 196, 14
Early 194, 15
Spalding 189, 8
Coweta 187, 4
Baldwin 180, 6
Habersham 170, 3
Newton 166, 6
Colquitt 165, 6
Terrell 165, 17
Rockdale 162, 6
Fayette 161, 8
Paulding 159, 7
Thomas 157, 16
Randolph 153, 19
Crisp 151, 2
Worth 140, 9
Columbia 138, 2
Floyd 133, 10
Lowndes 131, 4
Clarke 127, 13
Butts 125, 2
Troup 122, 4
Barrow 111, 3
Dooly 108, 7
Ware 105, 8
Coffee 103, 4
Tift 100, 3
Walton 97, 3
Calhoun 86, 3
Gordon 81, 10
Jackson 75, 1
Burke 71, 3
Macon 68, 3
Wilcox 68, 6
Whitfield 63, 4
Turner 62, 6
Decatur 60, 1
Walker 59, 0
Stephens 56, 1
Harris 55, 2
Oconee 55, 0
Appling 54, 4
Greene 53, 1
Laurens 52, 1
Pierce 52, 2
Dawson 51, 1
Glynn 51, 1
Meriwether 49, 0
Grady 48, 3
Oglethorpe 48, 3
Bryan 47, 2
Catoosa 46, 0
Polk 45, 0
Mcduffie 43, 4
Brooks 39, 6
Pike 39, 2
Marion 38, 1
White 38, 0
Peach 37, 2
Gilmer 36, 0
Johnson 36, 2
Liberty 35, 0
Bulloch 34, 2
Effingham 34, 1
Washington 34, 1
Lamar 33, 0
Putnam 31, 3
Wilkinson 30, 2
Lumpkin 29, 0
Camden 28, 1
Miller 28, 0
Union 28, 2
Seminole 27, 2
Toombs 27, 3
Haralson 26, 1
Jones 26, 0
Telfair 26, 0
Morgan 24, 0
Murray 24, 0
Ben Hill 23, 0
Dodge 23, 0
Madison 23, 1
Wilkes 22, 0
Bacon 21, 1
Brantley 21, 2
Fannin 21, 0
Talbot 21, 1
Clay 20, 2
Jasper 20, 0
Pickens 20, 2
Pulaski 20, 1
Towns 20, 0
Baker 19, 2
Emanuel 19, 0
Monroe 19, 1
Banks 18, 0
Franklin 17, 0
Hancock 17, 0
Stewart 17, 0
Berrien 16, 0
Cook 16, 1
Dade 16, 1
Elbert 16, 0
Jenkins 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Taylor 16, 2
Irwin 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Screven 14, 1
Chattooga 13, 1
Jefferson 13, 1
Warren 12, 0
Jeff Davis 11, 1
Wayne 11, 0
Lincoln 10, 0
Bleckley 9, 0
Heard 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Lanier 8, 1
Twiggs 8, 0
Atkinson 7, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Long 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 608, 1
Non-Georgia Resident 991, 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.