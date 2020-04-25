As of midday Saturday, Cobb County has had 1,377 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the state's latest Department of Public Health report.
Seventy-three people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state officials.
All but six of those people had underlying conditions. It remains unknown if another 13 deaths had contributing factors.
While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older. Two of the individuals' ages were not reported.
In Georgia, there have been 22,695 cumulative cases and 904 deaths. On Friday, 22,491 cases and 899 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,368 reported cases and 72 deaths.
About 5.3% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,326 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,509 cases and 91 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,734 cases and 36 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,467 cases and 108 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,421 cases and 46 deaths.
A reported 865,585 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 48,816 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia confirmed coronavirus cases (22,695) and deaths (904) by county:
Fulton 2,509, 91
Dekalb 1,734, 36
Dougherty 1,467, 108
Gwinnett 1,421, 46
Cobb 1,377, 73
Hall 1,027, 9
Clayton 632, 21
Henry 424, 10
Cherokee 371, 10
Richmond 355, 14
Sumter 349, 21
Carroll 321, 11
Lee 297, 18
Mitchell 288, 25
Douglas 276, 8
Bartow 274, 28
Muscogee 260, 4
Bibb 244, 6
Forsyth 244, 8
Chatham 206, 6
Houston 206, 13
Upson 194, 14
Early 188, 15
Coweta 187, 4
Baldwin 169, 6
Spalding 169, 8
Colquitt 166, 6
Habersham 165, 3
Terrell 164, 17
Rockdale 160, 6
Newton 159, 6
Fayette 158, 8
Thomas 157, 16
Paulding 156, 7
Randolph 152, 18
Crisp 151, 2
Worth 138, 9
Columbia 137, 2
Floyd 131, 10
Lowndes 131, 4
Clarke 127, 13
Butts 125, 2
Troup 122, 4
Barrow 111, 3
Dooly 108, 7
Ware 103, 8
Coffee 100, 4
Tift 99, 3
Walton 92, 3
Calhoun 85, 3
Gordon 78, 10
Jackson 75, 1
Burke 71, 3
Macon 68, 3
Wilcox 68, 6
Turner 62, 6
Whitfield 62, 4
Decatur 59, 1
Walker 59, 0
Stephens 56, 1
Harris 55, 2
Oconee 55, 0
Appling 54, 4
Laurens 52, 1
Pierce 52, 2
Dawson 51, 1
Glynn 51, 1
Greene 51, 1
Meriwether 49, 0
Grady 48, 3
Oglethorpe 48, 3
Bryan 47, 2
Catoosa 46, 0
Polk 43, 0
Mcduffie 42, 4
Brooks 39, 6
Pike 39, 2
White 38, 0
Peach 37, 2
Johnson 36, 2
Liberty 35, 0
Marion 35, 1
Bulloch 34, 2
Effingham 34, 1
Gilmer 33, 0
Washington 33, 1
Lamar 32, 0
Putnam 31, 3
Wilkinson 30, 2
Lumpkin 29, 0
Camden 28, 1
Seminole 27, 2
Union 27, 2
Haralson 26, 1
Toombs 26, 3
Miller 25, 0
Morgan 25, 0
Telfair 25, 0
Jones 24, 0
Ben Hill 23, 0
Dodge 22, 0
Murray 22, 0
Wilkes 22, 0
Fannin 21, 0
Madison 21, 1
Talbot 21, 1
Bacon 20, 1
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Jasper 20, 0
Pickens 20, 2
Pulaski 20, 1
Towns 20, 0
Baker 19, 2
Emanuel 19, 0
Monroe 19, 1
Banks 18, 0
Stewart 17, 0
Cook 16, 1
Dade 16, 1
Elbert 16, 0
Franklin 16, 0
Hancock 16, 0
Jenkins 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Taylor 16, 2
Irwin 15, 1
Berrien 14, 0
Crawford 14, 0
Screven 14, 1
Chattooga 13, 1
Jefferson 13, 1
Warren 12, 0
Wayne 11, 0
Jeff Davis 10, 1
Lincoln 10, 0
Bleckley 9, 0
Heard 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Lanier 8, 1
Twiggs 8, 0
Atkinson 7, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 441, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 957, 10
