A Douglasville woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 285 early on Saturday, according to Cobb Police.

Katherine White, 27, of Douglasville was traveling south on I-285 in a silver Jeep Wrangler, just south of South Cobb Drive, police said. At about 2:45 a.m., she lost control of the vehicle on a bridge over the Chattahoochee River, colliding with the concrete medial wall and rolling the Jeep onto its left side.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

