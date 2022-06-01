National Doughnut Day kicks off Friday, June 3, and for all doughnut lovers out there, many shops are offering free or special deals for these delicious baked goods. Here are some doughnut stores around Cobb that are offering deals on Friday.
The Dough in The Box doughnut shops in Marietta and Austell will be giving everyone who stops by a free doughnut. Both locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As well, Dunkin’, Duck Donuts and Krispy Kreme stores in Cobb will be celebrating National Doughnut Day with special deals.
With the purchase of any beverage, participating Dunkin’ stores will offer customers a free classic doughnut of their choice.
Duck Donuts will give a free cinnamon sugar doughnut to anyone who visits the store on Friday.
At Krispy Kreme, customers can receive a free doughnut of any flavor without purchasing anything else. And, with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts, the store will offer an additional dozen glazed doughnuts for $1.
Check the locations listed below for participating stores.
Dough in The Box:
2799 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell, GA 30168
3184 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008
Dunkin':
2765 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
2885 Canton Hwy, Marietta, GA 30066
2475 Dallas Hwy SW, Marietta, GA 30064
2525 Barrett Creek Blvd, Marietta, GA 30066
1610 Ridenour Blvd NW, Suite 101, Kennesaw, GA 30152
