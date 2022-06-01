Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Miami.

Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

National Doughnut Day kicks off Friday, June 3, and for all doughnut lovers out there, many shops are offering free or special deals for these delicious baked goods. Here are some doughnut stores around Cobb that are offering deals on Friday.

The Dough in The Box doughnut shops in Marietta and Austell will be giving everyone who stops by a free doughnut. Both locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As well, Dunkin’, Duck Donuts and Krispy Kreme stores in Cobb will be celebrating National Doughnut Day with special deals.

With the purchase of any beverage, participating Dunkin’ stores will offer customers a free classic doughnut of their choice.

Duck Donuts will give a free cinnamon sugar doughnut to anyone who visits the store on Friday.

At Krispy Kreme, customers can receive a free doughnut of any flavor without purchasing anything else. And, with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts, the store will offer an additional dozen glazed doughnuts for $1. 

Check the locations listed below for participating stores. 

Dough in The Box:

  • 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell, GA 30168

  • 3184 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Dunkin':

  • 2765 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066

  • 2885 Canton Hwy, Marietta, GA 30066

  • 2475 Dallas Hwy SW, Marietta, GA 30064

  • 2525 Barrett Creek Blvd, Marietta, GA 30066

  • 1610 Ridenour Blvd NW, Suite 101, Kennesaw, GA 30152

  • 2340 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067

  • 980 E Piedmont Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

  • 1101 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064

  • 751 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064

  • 670 S Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Duck Donuts:

  • 1281 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068

Krispy Kreme: 

  • 299 Cobb Parkway S, Marietta, GA 30060

  • 4560 S. Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In