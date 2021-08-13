Cobb has sent residents their 2021 property tax bills, Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced this week.
“Don’t kill the messenger,” a social media post from the county began.
Residents will have until October 15 to pay their bill online or by mail, according to Jackson’s office. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the deadline.
The mailing comes just over two weeks after the Cobb Board of Commissioners ratified the 2021 millage rate and budget. The general fund millage rate stayed flat at 8.46 mills, but rising revenues from increasing home values spurred digest growth and resulted in an effective tax increase for many residents.
The general fund revenue accounts for just under 30% of all tax revenue, Jackson said. The largest portion — nearly 58% — will go to the Cobb County School District.
In total, the tax commissioner expects to collect $994,740,860 from 266,073 tax bills.
(1) comment
It’s amazing how much goes to school bond and certain parts of the county are in the garbage compared to other schools in Cobb County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.