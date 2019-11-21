A man and a woman failed to keep two dogs in sanitary conditions at their home in east Cobb, which was littered with feces and trash, police say.
Andrew Michael Douglas, 31, and Krystle Nicole Sunbury Cranmer, 29, were arrested together at their Macby Walk house, off Sandy Plains Road, by Cobb County police around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to arrest warrants and jail records.
Both Douglas and Cranmer were booked into the Cobb County jail, where they remain without bond each facing a single felony count of violating probation and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, records show.
Both were denied bond on the felony probation violation charge, while subject to a $2,500 bond on the two animal cruelty charges, per jail records.
Police said a black mixed breed dog was locked inside a wire cage in the house.
The cage was covered in dried feces, as were the empty metal food and water bowls and the blanket inside the cage with the dog, warrants show.
“The dog could not move around the cage without touching feces,” warrants state.
A yellow mixed breed dog was also found roaming free in the house, police said, and had access to areas including the kitchen, “which smelled like rotting food” and was covered in garbage.
“The floors of the home were covered in large piles of trash and the interior of the house had a strong odor of mold, feces and urine,” warrants for both Douglas and Cranmer state. “Parts of the home were inaccessible due to sections of the ceiling that had fallen.”
