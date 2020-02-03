A Vinings man accused of starving his dog to death two years ago has just been indicted in the case and is due to appear in court.
Errol Jrome Garnett, born 1990, is accused of starving to death a black and white mixed-breed female dog in January 2018 at his apartment in the Stone Ridge At Vinings Apartments complex on Cumberland Club Drive, just south of Cumberland Mall.
Cobb police said a necropsy was performed on the dog by the University of Georgia, the results of which stated she died from a “chronic insufficient caloric intake to meet metabolic needs.”
A bone marrow test was also undertaken in the case, by Michigan State University, indicating the fat content of the dog’s bone marrow was 1.1%, Garnett’s arrest warrant states.
“Normal fat levels in bone marrow are expected to be at 59.4%, clearly indicating starvation of the dog,” police said.
Garnett was arrested in Cobb on Nov. 14 last year and briefly booked into the county jail before being transferred to another jurisdiction, records show. His mugshot is not available as a result, a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told the MDJ.
Garnett is charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. A Cobb grand jury indicted him on Jan. 23. An indictment is a formal charging of felony offenses. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Garnett is due to appear in Cobb Superior Court on March 2 for an arraignment hearing, where the charge against him will be formally read and he will be expected to enter a plea.
