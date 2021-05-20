An all-in-one dog park, coffee shop and bar is coming to Marietta, the city announced Thursday.
Drafty Dane Park & Pint will be a member-only dog park selling alcohol and coffee. It will open at 942 Roswell Street, about a quarter mile west of Roswell’s intersection with Cobb Parkway. The one-acre lot was recently sold to Drafty Dane by the city for $365,000.
Drafty Dane will have 3,000 square feet of bar and retail space and is being developed by Marietta residents Brennen and Emily Matthews, according to the city. It will be an off-leash dog park with artificial turf, including a water feature and shaded seating areas. The dog park will also host live music, events and food trucks.
A similar concept may be coming to the city of Smyrna, which recently amended its zoning and alcohol ordinances to allow for private dog parks that offer beer. Smyrna officials have said a developer is interested in opening a dog park/bar in the city, but the identity of the developer has not yet been revealed.
