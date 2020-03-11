More than 120 cruise ship passengers from Georgia and the Southeast are in quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, after touching down at the base just after midnight Wednesday.
The 124 passengers quarantined at Dobbins for 14 days are due to be joined by another contingent of Grand Princess passengers either late Wednesday or early Thursday, Cobb County confirmed. In total, more than 250 passengers are expected at Dobbins.
“Most will be housed on the base, or at the nearby Clay National Guard Center,” a statement from the county revealed Wednesday, adding the second load of cruise ship passengers includes some Cobb County residents and other Georgians.
The Grand Princess cruise ship aborted a trip to Encenada, Mexico, last week over concerns that some on board were infected with the novel coronavirus. Since then, 21 people aboard tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Monday, it docked in Oakland, California, and passengers have been disembarking since, destined for their home countries or U.S. military bases, where they will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks.
Dobbins confirmed in a public statement the arrival of the first passengers just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, but did not say how many were on the plane.
None of the passengers to be quarantined at Dobbins have symptoms of COVID-19, per the federal government, but will be tested for the virus while confined to the Marietta base.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday the Dobbins guests include 34 Georgians. The governor told Cobb residents Monday he would want to be brought home if it were him being quarantined, and that it was important for the county to continue to support the effort to welcome those passengers back to the Southeast.
Other passengers from the cruise ship are being quarantined at military bases in California and Texas, depending on where they’re from.
“Some passengers at (Joint Base San Antonio) and Dobbins will transfer to their home states to complete their quarantine,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told the MDJ on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday night, 764 passengers had been received at Travis Air Force Base in California, 98 at JBSA in Texas and 42 at Miramar Naval Air Station in California, as well as the 124 flown to Dobbins.
“The number of passengers transferred to (U.S. Department of Defense) facilities will continue to change until all passengers have disembarked from the ship,” HHS said. “As part of this unprecedented effort, passengers are medically screened for COVID-19 symptoms and any other health conditions aboard the ship. The passengers are screened again at the end of the gangplank and a third time upon arrival at the designated military installation. Once at the military installations, passengers will be offered COVID-19 testing. The federal government cannot coerce anyone to be tested.”
There were just over 3,500 people on the ship.
HHS said passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 throughout the quarantine, and anyone on a military base who tests positive or develops symptoms associated with COVID-19 will be transferred to non-DoD locations.
“People who develop acute illness will be transferred to hospitals,” the federal government said. “Hotel-style rooms on DoD installations have been made available for passengers to complete the quarantine. Some rooms can accommodate families, whereas other rooms are intended for couples or individuals. The number of passengers at each DoD facility depends on the lodging space available, the number of people traveling together, and whether or not passengers transfer to their home states.”
Among the cruise ship passengers are east Cobb residents Bill and Kathi Lemann, who were not on the first flight to Dobbins.
On Wednesday morning, Bill Lemann sent the MDJ an update from the ship, saying they had received their luggage tags but were still awaiting instructions.
“So, we’re off the ship today, but we just don’t know where,” Lemann wrote. “The last line of the disembarkation letter says, ‘We will provide information about your final destination prior to boarding the plane.’”
Lemann speculated Wednesday that officials in charge of disembarkation either don’t know where to send them (the Lemanns) or are keeping their options open.
“Either way, we’re still in the dark,” Lemann said. “We’re hoping for Dobbins and will let you know when we know.”
On Wednesday evening, Lemann said he and his wife had spent four hours on a bus and were moments from boarding a Boeing 737-400, although they were still unsure whether they would be taken to Dobbins.
“When the pilot says he’s flying to Georgia, we’ll believe it,” Lemann said.
The couple lives just behind Sope Creek Elementary School in the Old Paper Mill subdivision.
According to the federal government, some passengers who live near Dobbins may be allowed to self-quarantine at home.
— MDJ reporter Aleks Gilbert contributed to this article.
