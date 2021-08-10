MARIETTA — Hoping to move past what Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called “a difficult time for our board,” business, military and elected officials converged Tuesday afternoon for a huddle on the present and future state of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
“What’s the big deal with Dobbins?” mused Capt. Alan Abernethy, public affairs officer for the base. “It’s not one big deal — it’s many, many, many things.”
Such was the theme of the afternoon, as Cupid and the Board of Commissioners still work to rebuild ties with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and other business interests. Those relationships were strained, and then some, earlier this year when the board’s Democratic members voted to approve a condominium complex just inside the base’s accident potential zone.
The board’s decision was met with furor and an enmity rarely seen between commissioners and the business community with critics warning that it could jeopardize the base’s future.
Tuesday’s meeting, held at Cobb Safety Village, was as much an effort to put a good face on that spat as it was a meaty discussion of the base’s value.
To that end, Cupid invited a host of “stakeholders,” from her fellow commissioners, school board members and city of Smyrna council members, to chamber executives, military personnel and congressional staffers. There was, however, a notable absence — Lockheed Martin did not send a delegate, despite being invited to attend.
Cupid and other county officials, as reported by the MDJ, have been working behind the scenes in recent months to rectify the zoning decision through a land swap. While the specifics are still unconfirmed, the property in question where the condominiums would be built borders a large tract of county land outside the accident potential zone’s boundary.
Tuesday, it would turn out, was not the day for any grand revelations. Cupid would only hint at the meeting’s close that there was “a silver lining” coming and “a positive path forward,” which she was not at liberty to discuss.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, who represents the Dobbins area, said she was “really looking forward” to hearing the details of the deal.
Cupid did provide more context about the factors which led her to support approval of the condominiums back in May. She did not, however, walk back her stance that it was her board’s decision — not the Cobb County Planning Commission’s, not the chamber’s — to make.
“I think I saw a headline following the Dobbins decision, saying, what is the fate of this particular building once the Planning Commission makes a determination,” Cupid said.
“Its fate is not known at the Planning Commission level because they are simply making a recommendation. The responsibility of land use and zoning lies solely with the Board of Commissioners,” Cupid added, noting that the board is empowered to evaluate zoning on a case-by-case basis.
Jay Thomas, Dobbins’ mission assurance officer who serves as the base’s point person on real estate and zoning questions, said the rules governing the military don’t work in quite the same way.
“A lot of our guidelines, they’re not flexible,” Thomas said of the Department of Defense land use provisions. “We’re not negotiators.”
Thomas’ point, he added, was that he and the base don’t have the ability to make case-by-case determinations, or balance the needs of interest groups, in the way the county does.
Attendees leapt to declare the summit a success.
“The community conversation is happening here that I was hoping would happen … it’s amazing, because I think this is such a new beginning,” said Chamber Chair John Loud.
Cobb school board member Leroy ‘Tre’ Hutchins called the meeting “great … this has helped me to be a better board member.”
Commissioner Jerica Richardson thanked the crowd for turning out, adding, “don’t let this be the last time.”
The goal, all appeared to agree, was to set a precedent of cooperation for the years ahead. As Cupid put it in closing, “The reality is, elected officials can come and go, but the mission of the base remains the same.”
