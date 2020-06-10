Dobbins Air Reserve Base is now allowing all U.S. Department of Defense cardholders, including retirees and dependents, to access the base.
Dobbins announced the base transitioned Tuesday from "Health Protection (HPCON) CHARLIE" to "HPCON BRAVO."
Services at the base will continue to operate on a limited basis. An increase in services there is planned "for the coming weeks," according to the base.
In its current phase, base facilities and staff members will function within the prescribed operating limits of state and CDC guidelines to keep the risk low of spreading coronavirus infection. Measures include continuing to self monitor, continuing to exercise all previous hygiene measures, maintaining six feet of physical distance, wearing face coverings when social distancing guidelines cannot be met, and avoiding exceeding gatherings of groups greater than 50.
