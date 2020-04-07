Everyone on site at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta will be required to wear cloth masks when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance in public or work areas, according to an announcement from Dobbins.
Dobbins' announcement comes at the direction of U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who has recommended the measure for all Department of Defense property.
The air reserve base posted the message on its Facebook page, along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to properly wear a mask.
The CDC's guidelines indicated that "simple cloth face coverings" made of common household items are adequate. The federal agency, however, recommends against using surgical masks and N-95 masks, as those supplies are still considered "critical" and should be reserved for health care workers, according to the guidelines.
