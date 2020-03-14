Some people currently under quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base will soon be allowed to leave and self-isolate at home, according to officials.
Over the past few days, about 500 people have been brought to Dobbins for a two-week quarantine. The people had been on a cruise on which 21 people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Saturday that the state "now has permission to transfer the Georgians at Dobbins to their homes as soon as possible."
Dobbins spokesman Lt. Alan Abernethy referred questions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are in charge of the quarantine at Dobbins.
"We expect to release a media statement soon about those that are being transferred today to their home states to complete their mandatory quarantine," an HHS spokesperson told the MDJ in an email. "Some states are allowing residents to return home to complete their quarantine. Some states are requiring their residents to receive a negative test before returning home, and some prefer their residents stay at the federally supported DoD facilities for the duration of their quarantine."
CDC spokesman Bert Kelly said six Iowans who had been on the cruise were picked up by the Iowa Department of Health Saturday and are no longer at Dobbins.
"Passengers from Georgia and Oklahoma are also preparing to leave but the details on those departures are not complete," he said.
County Chairman Mike Boyce said he was told Saturday morning that some people at Dobbins might soon be allowed to self-isolate. Boyce reached out to the state's liaison for local governments, who confirmed "they are working on an arrangement to make that happen."
Reinforcements come to Cobb
A team of volunteer doctors will set up a “surge hospital” near Kennestone Sunday morning according to state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb.
The doctors are members of the Medical Reserve Corps, a national network of volunteers that “supplement existing emergency and public health resources,” according to the state Department of Public Health’s website.
Kirkpatrick said the doctors will set up what is essentially a giant, inflatable tent that will serve as a hospital.
The senator said she is unsure of the exact function the mobile hospital will serve.
What protections do we have that they won’t stop at the local gas stations or stores on the way home?
