Dobbins Air Reserve Base commander Brig. Gen. Craig McPike was promoted to the rank of general officer in an on-base ceremony June 5.
With McPike's promotion, Dobbins became the fifth base in the Air Force Reserve Command to be led by a general officer, the organization announced in a news release.
Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William Buck Waldrop, Jr., a former vice commander of Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins presided over the ceremony. Before retiring in 2017, he and McPike worked together several times throughout both of their careers.
“He’s one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever had the chance to work with,” Waldrop said at the ceremony.
McPike began his career flying the KC-135, and has more than 3,700 flying hours in tactical, combat, educational and test operations, according to the release. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University where he commissioned through ROTC in 1993. Despite his new role as general officer, McPike will maintain command of the 94th Airlift Wing.
“Our wing here has done so many amazing things,” McPike said. “We have endured this year and we’ve actually made ourselves better for it.”
In March 2020, 503 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship were sent to Dobbins to quarantine after some on board tested positive for the coronavirus. Dobbins also "deployed several nurses and medical technicians to the pandemic frontlines in New York to assist their civilian counterparts in combating the deadly virus," according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.