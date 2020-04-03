Dobbins Air Reserve Base is letting its hair down a little on some of its grooming standards.
Hair length requirements for the 94th Airlift Wing at the base are being relaxed due to social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus, including the closure of barbershops and hair salons, Col. Craig McPike wrote in a letter Friday. Men and women can grow their hair out in compliance with other Air Force standards until May 30, unless the change is rescinded before then.
"We realize our current situation requires us all to physically distance and adopt health practices that may limit access to barbershops, hair salons, and fitness centers," McPike wrote. "In response to potential health risks and social distancing guidelines, the 94AW will temporarily relax male and female hair length grooming standards contained in AFI 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance Standards of Air Force Personnel, until 30 May unless rescinded earlier."
The colonel noted that the only rules being amended are for hair length and bulk; other standards such as facial hair, sideburns, certain kinds of hairstyles and shaving are still in effect.
"Commanders have the authority to deviate from hair grooming standards as needed to ensure the health and safety of our service members and families," McPike wrote. "Deviation should be done within reason and should in no way inhibit our ability to perform our duties, wear proper uniforms and head gear professionally, or prevent the use of protective or safety equipment."
