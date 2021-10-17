Dobbins Air Reserve Base's former commander Brig. Gen. Craig McPike gives remarks during a change of command ceremony over the weekend. McPike is moving into a new role as vice commander of the 22nd Air Force. Dobbins' new commander, Col. Carl Magnusson, took over command about two weeks ago.
Dobbins Air Reserve Base officially welcomed its new commander, Col. Carl Magnusson, in a change of command ceremony over the weekend.
Dobbins Air Reserve Base officially welcomed its new commander over the weekend in a change of command ceremony ahead of Brig. Gen. Craig McPike's move into his new role as vice commander of the 22nd Air Force.
Col. Carl Magnusson took the reins at Dobbins around two weeks ago, coming to Marietta from New York, where he commanded the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, according to Dobbins.
Magnusson now assumes control of the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins, equipped with eight C-130H3 cargo aircraft that support joint service and multi-national airlift missions in the U.S. and globally, the base said. The wing has about 2,000 personnel.
Magnusson also has command responsibility for the entire base installation, serving as host for more than 12,000 tenant personnel and 13 tenant units, including 22nd Air Force, Air Force Plant 6 and Lockheed-Martin, the Georgia Army and Air National Guard and the Army, Navy and Marine Corps Reserve.
Magnusson is a 1990 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, earning his regular commission through Air Force ROTC. He joined the Air Force Reserve in 1999, serving as a KC-135 instructor navigator and instructor pilot, according to bio information from Dobbins.
Magnusson has deployed globally, including in support of the NASA Airborne Science Program. He has more than 5,000 flying hours in various U.S. Air Force and NASA aircraft.
McPike, meanwhile, had in his career prior to his role at Dobbins served in several major command roles, including chief of standards and evaluations; chief of group training; deputy chief, programs and requirements and operations group commander. Before commanding the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, the general was the Commander of the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina.
He has flown multiple combat and combat support missions and is a command pilot with more than 3,700 flying hours in tactical, combat, educational and test operations.
