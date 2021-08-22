County officials are pleading with Cobb Countians to get vaccinated and wear a mask as hospitals struggle to treat a surge of COVID-19 patients, the most critical of whom continue to be unvaccinated.
Wellstar Health System reports its hospitals were caring for 604 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, and 546 of them are unvaccinated.
Of the 604 COVID patients in Wellstar's care, 146 people are in the intensive care unit, and 136 of those 146 are unvaccinated. Of the 93 people on ventilators, 88 are unvaccinated.
Wellstar's updated data comes the same day as a Facebook post from Cobb County, which also carried a video link of county leaders pleading for Cobb residents who had not yet been vaccinated to get a vaccination and for all citizens to take other measures to mitigate the virus' spread.
The video features Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens, Cobb Emergency Management Agency Director Cassie Mazloom, District Attorney Flynn Broady, Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy, Cobb Legislative Delegation Chair and state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan and Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark, as well as leaders of some community organizations.
"I'm urging you today to please get vaccinated. Take it for someone who had the virus," Owens says in the video.
"COVID-19 has taken the lives of 1,055 people in Cobb County and affected countless others," Mazloom said next. "Please help us fight this pandemic by getting a vaccine and wearing a mask."
For his part, Broady said he'd been vaccinated to protect his family, "having lost three family members to COVID."
"I want to keep my family safe and everyone around me," he said.
Andy Gaines, of Marietta's Earl Smith Strand Theatre, said the Strand had "lost a board member," and urged residents to "do your part."
Other speakers urged viewers to think of the larger community, rather than just themselves.
Memark reminded residents of the critically low space in hospitals and staff shortages complicating the surge in virus cases.
"They need help," she said of hospital staff, "so let us all pitch in together. Please get vaccinated and wear your mask indoors as we fight this."
And Morgan touched on a motif repeated by many who have so far refused to wear a mask or get vaccinated, citing their personal freedoms.
"We are a country who believes in liberty and freedom — it was one of the principles that our country was founded on. But along with that freedom, is commensurate that we have responsibility," Morgan said. "We have responsibility to ourselves, we have responsibility to our families and we have responsibility to the community."
Georgia is among the least vaccinated states in the nation, with 42% of Georgians fully vaccinated. Cobb County is ahead of the state, with 49% of residents fully vaccinated.
In Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported four more deaths on Friday, as well as 308 new cases and four new hospitalizations. Up-to-date data will be released on Monday.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.