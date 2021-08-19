MARIETTA — COVID-19 policy in the Cobb School District was the ignition to explosive arguments among board members at a Cobb school board meeting Thursday.
Agenda approval and adjournment to executive session were the final two votes of the afternoon meeting, and the items that began the quarrel.
The argument began with board member Tre Hutchins’ request to add discussion of an update to COVID-19 quarantine protocols to the board’s evening agenda.
Hutchins, who was participating in the meeting from home, citing illness, said he wanted to discuss the district’s recent change to quarantine rules that said those identified as “close contacts” with the virus could return to school the following day, under certain conditions.
As board Chairman Randy Scamihorn signaled his disapproval of that request, board attorney Nina Gupta said an addition to the agenda “at the last minute” could be permitted in cases of emergency, if they are “emergency, time-sensitive things that you couldn’t have foreseen to be added.”
“That is exactly what I’m asking. Due to the sensitive nature of rising (COVID) cases here in Cobb County, I’m asking that we move to discuss the public protocols that (were) issued a couple days after our last meeting,” he said, adding that he needed “clarity” on those changes, so that parents and staff could be better informed.
Scamihorn stayed firm.
“We have a procedure for that, and it’s not an emergency and we have not presented that to the public as such, so the chair’s going to ... deny that request,” he said.
Scamihorn’s decision led school board member Dr. Jaha Howard to raise his hand, asking for a “point of inquiry.”
Scamihorn cut him off, calling his request “defacto changing our agenda.”
“This is not an emergency,” he said.
The next few minutes involved Howard asking to clarify or be able to speak, as he and Scamihorn battled for control of the conversation. As Scamihorn attempted to move the meeting along, speaking over Howard, who in turn continued to ask Scamihorn to lower his voice, the board chair flipped his pen in the air in frustration.
“You are very impolite and rude, and I’m asking you for order in this meeting,” he said, tallying as 4-3 the votes to approve the agenda without the COVID-19 discussion.
Hutchins chimed in again: “I actually did not vote,” he said, with Howard also attempting to speak.
“Dr. Howard, do you have no manners?” Scamihorn said loudly and reigniting a back and forth between himself and Howard.
Finally, Gupta interjected: “Can I suggest a five-minute recess?”
Scamihorn, however, elected to press forward, calling for a vote to recess to executive session. As that vote began, Hutchins can be heard on the video recording of the meeting repeating “point of order,” in an attempt to get the attention of other board members.
After repeating the phrase at least eight times, Hutchins was recognized. A frustrated Hutchins pointed out he had made a motion to amend but not voted on the evening meeting’s agenda. His “no” vote to the agenda proposed by Scamihorn — which excluded any COVID-19 talking points — did not change Scamihorn’s prematurely recorded 4-3 vote.
A motion to move the board into a closed session also passed 4-3. In both votes, Republicans Scamihorn (chair), David Banks (vice chair), David Chastain and Brad Wheeler voted to approve and Democrats Howard, Hutchins and Charisse Davis voted to deny.
Moments later, the board members’ microphones were turned off and the frustration from the meeting appeared to linger on the dais. Board members grouped together in pockets of conversation before leaving for a closed session.
Prior to the board’s donnybrook, Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, had already pointed to the board’s history of division during the public comment part of the meeting.
“I have been with the district for 20 years, I’ve been president of the teachers’ union for the last 12. During that time, I’ve seen numerous school board members come and go, superintendents and lots and lots of other people,” Jackson said. “I have never seen the debacle that our current school board is. Ever. I have seen people not getting along, people not saying their opinions. But I’ve never seen the disrespect, the outright disappointment of putting aside other school board members. You don’t have to agree — you shouldn’t. That’s why you’re a school board of many people. But we have progressively, through the last three years, lost so many of the things that made us great and made this school board function and this school board the best in the state.”
Of the 12 people who spoke during public comment, 11 spoke on the district’s mask policy, vaccines and other COVID-19 related topics.
One speaker, Caryn Sonderman, thanked Cobb Schools leadership for its policy and called the split of opinion “a spiritual battle,” that is “good versus evil.”
She cited media reports of a woman who said she’d contracted COVID-19 at her child’s open house, pointing out that the family said they’d been wearing masks.
“So why would someone think masking or vaccinating is the answer? This is fear speaking,” she said, pointing to the generally low morbidity rate of COVID-19 overall.
Through two masks, Deia Seal, a pediatric nurse and mother of a 7-year-old at Brumby Elementary School, gave another perspective. She compared the state of the virus transmission in August to only three months ago.
“A super-contagious variant has taken over and kids are allowed back in the building with no masks or social distancing in place,” she said. “Both adult and children’s hospitals are literally running out of space, and you all, as some of the members of the school board, have chosen to completely disregard the professionals.”
Seal accused the district of letting “willful ignorance” guide policymaking, pointing to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and Cobb & Douglas Public Health for universal masking in schools.
Shortly after the public comment section ended, a man entered the board room and sat in one of the back rows of chairs. He watched as the board conducted its business, then stood up and shouted at the board members, berating them over the district’s mask-optional policy and calling them “child-killers,” as security escorted him out.
“How dare you? How dare you? How dare you? What about the children? Save the children!” he shouted.
Protesters had also planned to gather outside the district’s central office at 6:30 p.m. to call for a mask mandate.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale did not respond to a request for comment on whether he or his staff were considering changing their mask policy, as Marietta City Schools had earlier on Thursday. That district has instituted a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all Marietta City Schools facilities and on school buses, beginning on Monday. Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said he hoped the measure would be temporary.
