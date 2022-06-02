dk Gallery, an art gallery in Marietta Square, will kick off its June and July art show on Friday, June 3 with an open reception from 6 to 9 p.m.
The show, titled “Warm Up | Cool Down,” will run till July 30.
Guests will be able to explore the opposite sides of the color wheel at the show. Visitors can expect a wide range of subject matter and mediums from all dk Gallery artists.
The show will debut just in time for the Marietta Square's Art Walk, a free self-guided walking tour of the Marietta Square’s galleries, museums, cultural venues, restaurants and businesses on the first Friday of each month. During Art Walk, each participating venue hosts a local artist outside of its storefront in Marietta Square.
On July 1, dk Gallery will host the Atlanta Music Club and present a Jazz Quartet featuring Billy VanDyke, Gary Motley, Andy Eulau and Dave Pope from 6 to 9 p.m.
dk Gallery features a stable of over 30 emerging and established contemporary artists of every genre. Monthly themed shows create opportunities for dk’s regular artists to experiment with subject matter and allow for the introduction of guest artists. The resulting experience expands the creative scope of the shows while informing and challenging patrons with new ideas. For more information about the gallery and dk Gallery artists, visit www.dkgallery.us.
