dk Gallery’s will kick off its September show with an opening reception on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 25 West Park Square in Marietta.
The show will feature “All Creatures Great & Small” from artists Jeffie Brewer, Julia Burns, Lauren Chambers, Amy Cobb, Claire Dunaway, Jared Knox, Lorra Kurtz, Ellen Langford, Russell Miyaki, Lauren Pallotta Stumberg, Brenda Sulmonetti, Laura Surace, Jeff Surace, and guest artist Demond Matsuo.
The opening reception will include a contest for Best Ears, Best Senior, Most Like a Painting, Best Wrinkles, Best Trick and more. Prizes will be judged and awarded by Bob Pressley Jr. of Barktopia.
The evening will highlight the Humane Society of Cobb County whose mission is to promote humane welfare and responsible animal guardianship through educational community outreach, shelter and spay/neuter programs. Pets are welcome to the show, which will run from Friday to October 1.
The opening recption will also coincide with Art Walk, a free self-guided walking tour of the Marietta Square’s galleries, museums, cultural venues, restaurants and businesses on the first Friday of each month. During Art Walk, each participating venue hosts a local artist outside of its storefront in Marietta Square.
In the heart of downtown Marietta, dk Gallery is a contemporary art gallery that features a stable of more than 30 emerging and established contemporary artists of every genre. “Fresh” is a term that owner Donna Krueger uses to describe the overall aesthetic this blend of artists delivers. Monthly themed shows create opportunities for dk’s regular artists to experiment with subject matter and allow for the introduction of guest artists.
For more information about the gallery and dk Gallery artists, please visit www.dkgallery.us
