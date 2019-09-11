Guess what’s cookin’ this weekend? A whole lot of goodness in Smyrna! Taste of Smyrna “Festival of Delectable,” presented by Superior Plumbing, will satisfy palates and quench your thirst. The event is Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. GO!
Sample more than 30 Smyrna restaurants like Tin Drum, Taco Mac, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Copeland’s of New Orleans on the beautiful Village Green and Market Village in downtown Smyrna. Admission to the Taste is free, with food samples costing $1 to $4 each.
“Smyrna has some outstanding local and unique places to dine,” said City of Smyrna Community Relations Director Jennifer L. Bennett. “The talents and joys offered by these restaurants are amazing and you get to sample them on one day/evening in our beautiful downtown, right as the weather is turning, or about to turn, our minds to fall and meals together. There is usually sunshine for your shoulders and music to delight your ears and your spirits, too, at Taste of Smyrna.”
In addition to great food, the festival features live music all day, along with a wide variety of interactive children’s activities from a Quad Bungee, inflatable slides, bounces, Special OPS obstacle course and much more.
“Smyrna has a non-traditional downtown area with green space and an easy street flow among trees and our downtown architecture. The streets close for a wonderful pedestrian experience and the cooking reaches your nose and everything else, such as music and that Smyrna vibe speaks to you from your nose to your toes. How can you want to miss that?” Bennett said.
Taste of Smyrna brings community together, as more than 20,000 people are expected to attend.
“Sharing food and good times among friends, family and neighbors is always worthwhile. You might meet new friends and neighbors, too. The atmosphere and everything is so pleasant. Each year, people just do not want to leave. It’s something special and different for everyone,” Bennett said.
The event will take place in downtown Smyrna, located at 2800 King St., Smyrna 30080. For more information, visit smyrnacity.com.
