MARIETTA — The Cobb County School District is creating its own test for high school students in certain advanced courses to counteract the potential effects of changes to standardized testing, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
The exam will be administered at the end of the students’ courses for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, according to district officials.
The Georgia Department of Education announced on Nov. 7 that high school students in certain Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses would no longer have to take end-of-course Georgia Milestones assessments, provided those students receive a passing grade in the course.
AP and IB courses allow high school students to take college-level courses and earn college credit before graduation. Milestones are the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students have mastered subjects such as language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Until the policy change, which takes effect Nov. 27, state law required that the end-of-course exam serve as 20% of final grades in AP and IB courses, according to district spokesperson Nan Kiel. The change applies to students in AP Language and Composition, AP US History, AP Microeconomics, AP Macroeconomics, IB English A Literature, IB Economics, and IB History of the Americas, Kiel said.
Students in ninth grade literature and composition, algebra I or coordinate algebra, and biology will still be required to take EOC tests due to federal laws requiring assessments in math, English language arts/reading and science at least once in high school.
Ragsdale said he is supportive of reducing the amount of standardized tests students are required to take, but given the timing of the change district officials believe that removing the end-of-course tests with no replacement would lower AP and IB student grades. So, the superintendent said, the district must find a way to replace those exams for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to ensure students’ grades don’t suffer.
“Certainly it’s not always best or preferred to get thrown a change of assessing in the middle (or) toward the end of the semester, and/or school year, which is the case now,” Ragsdale said at a recent school board meeting. “What we’re going to do is have teachers, representative of grade levels for each of the AP and IB classes pulled to the district level, and they are going to be tasked with using on-grade-level assessment questions to create an assessment that will take the place of the AP and IB EOC.”
But the district-administered test could be temporary. Kiel said district officials will continue to review the implications of the policy change and “look forward to one less assessment for almost 4,000 Cobb students in the 2020-21 school year.”
Ragsdale said given the strict policies that govern how grades are calculated, the school board can expect the superintendent to recommend policy changes directly related to the change in AP and IB assessment in coming months.
He said the goal of the policy updates will be to ensure Cobb students are not disadvantaged compared to how other districts are handling the change or when it comes to qualifying for state-sponsored scholarships, like HOPE.
The updates will bring the district in-line with state policy and would likely be administered school-by-school, district officials said.
Ragsdale did not provide a definite date for the policy changes to be implemented, saying they would take time and would start at the beginning of a full school year. He also said they would likely be phased in beginning with “all incoming freshman, for example.”
