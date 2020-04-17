This week, the Marietta Daily Journal asked the four candidates running to replace retiring east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott a question: Before the coronavirus arrived in Cobb County, what was the most pressing issue facing District 2?
The candidates include three Republicans — Fitz Johnson, Andy Smith and Kevin Nicholas — and one Democrat, Jerica Richardson.
The district encompasses most of east Cobb and includes Cumberland, Vinings, Smyrna, the Mabry Park area and the Terrell Mill/Powers Ferry area. It has been under Ott’s representation since he was first elected to the role in 2008.
The primary election is scheduled for June 9.
Fitz Johnson
The most pressing issue, Johnson said, “probably would be the issue we’re having with Sterigenics.”
In July 2019 it was revealed that national air pollution monitoring had identified higher than normal cancer risks in areas around the Sterigenics plant in Cobb and other facilities also using ethylene oxide.
The plant shut down in late August to expedite emissions improvements on the facility as requested by the state. Later, the county imposed a stay on any reopenings pending an independent investigation into occupancy compliance.
“They shut it down,” Johnson said, referring to the county, “and I think that was the right thing to do to protect our citizens because we just didn’t know.
“And what we have to continue to do is fight for the citizens, keeping them safe, (as well as) educating ourselves, to make sure they’re passing all their inspections that they need to pass should they reopen after the court case.”
The company recently took the county to court, claiming county staff are illegally prohibiting operations and have caused $75,000 in losses. A consent order from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia allows Sterigenics to “continue normal sterilization” at its Cobb plant until its legal dispute with Cobb County is finalized in court, the company announced this month.
“When that (court case) ends,” Johnson continued, “what we hope we have on the other side is an extremely safe plant. … That has got to be one of the top, if not the top, issue for District 2 prior to COVID.”
Andy Smith
“It’s so hard to even remember back before the coronavirus,” Smith began. If there was an overriding issue, he said, it would probably be “preserving what we all came to Cobb County for. And it’s an issue that (covers) zoning, public safety, and other — maybe even budgetary — boundaries.”
For those living in east Cobb or in Vinings, “I think it’s, ‘How are we going to protect existing neighborhoods, as far as density, as far as what kind of rezoning we’re allowing in those areas?’”
That has to be balanced with population growth, which is expected to increase by another third by 2050, he noted.
County leaders will have to find out “where that increased density is appropriate, and you’ve got to preserve the areas where it isn’t.”
Having served on the county’s planning commission for several years, Smith saw “a number of instances where development was attempted in areas and the development that was being proposed could begin a trend that substantially changes those neighborhoods and I think that as far as in terms of what the citizens of Cobb County expect, I think they expect to be able to enjoy the type of residential, recreational or business environment that attracted them to Cobb County to begin with.”
In sum: “If we allow too much change or the wrong kind of change, I think we’ve done them a disservice.”
Kevin Nicholas
“I think the most pressing issue facing our district currently is really — I’ve got three of them, but if you’re going to make me choose one, I would say the most pressing is, how are we going to look at our transportation issues here in the county, and specifically, how to fund (transportation)?”
That question, he said, gets to the heart of another: the county’s special purpose local option sales tax, which voters will be asked to renew this November.
“I think we need to invest in Cobb infrastructure here first, and leverage 21st century technology for cost effective solutions that can improve mobility,” he said. “And then that brings up the question, how are we going to do that? Considering that the amount of monies that are needed to really adequately maintain and bring our roads and infrastructure back to where they need to be goes beyond what we have in the general fund.”
By definition, SPLOST “is really not used for maintenance items — it’s really for capital items,” Nicholas said. “And I think this opens up a broader discussion about SPLOST reform. What should be covered in SPLOST, and what shouldn’t? I do believe that our transportation issues are at a point now, especially our infrastructure, where we need to take a close look at how we’re going to fund Cobb County first and taking a look at the funding mechanisms to do that, including SPLOST for transportation, but then opening that up wider to say, going forward, let’s make sure we don’t stay in this mess. And let’s make sure that we have meaningful SPLOST reform.
“If we don’t start looking at this now, it’s going to impact many other aspects of our life here in Cobb County.”
Jerica Richardson
“From an immediacy standpoint,” Richardson said, “Sterigenics poses itself as something that can be reconciled sooner than later.”
And it’s about more than health, she added.
“We have other peripheral industries that are affected as well. Think about real estate. Think about the schools that are located nearby and the children that are impacted and how they grow up and the health care burden it’s going to place on us long term.”
Despite her suspicions regarding a recent letter the FDA sent Gov. Brian Kemp urging him to reopen the plant — anti-Sterigenics activists suspect the company is using its connections to get federal officials to squeeze local ones — she supports its reopening to sterilize items needed by doctors treating coronavirus patients. (That Sterigenics is needed to disinfect items that are in short supply is something else that activists have called into question, however.)
The company has been the target of searing criticism over the past several months, but Richardson said “there’s enough blame to go around here.”
Specifically, “if the county’s going to classify Sterigenics as something that’s a high hazard zone, it is on the county to come up with what that means. … Because if we don’t, it does a disservice, one to our industry, two to other businesses and three to ourselves because we can’t hold anyone accountable.
“We can’t expect them to stay closed indefinitely,” she continued. “We have to have a set of rules to say, ‘This is what needs to be done,’ so that we can tell people, ‘Yay or nay.’ And if you have a complaint, we address that. But at least the guidelines should be clear, and at this point, they are not. … And that’s something the community can get behind.”
