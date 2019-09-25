A man with Down syndrome was repeatedly hit, called a dog, cursed at and threatened by the man responsible for driving him to a day center for mentally disabled adults, Cobb police say.
Joe Joyner, 33, of Conyers, was arrested by Cobb officers in Marietta on Sept. 19 and booked into the county jail on a single felony charge of exploiting, inflicting pain or depriving of services a disabled person, jail records show.
He was released on a $10,000 bond the same day, after exactly 12 hours in custody.
Police say Joyner struck the 37-year-old victim in the face, right arm and the side of his abdomen at an address on Cheatham Springs Court, near the Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, around 2 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Joyner’s arrest warrant states he cursed at the victim and threatened him, saying “shut the f*** up” and that he would “slap the c***” out of him.
He also called the man a dog, police said.
“The accused was in control and responsible for (the victim) by being the transport van driver who takes the victim to an adult day center for mentally disabled adults,” the warrant states.
