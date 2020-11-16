After almost 20 years at the Marietta Museum of History, Jan Galt will leave the museum to explore opportunities and spend more time with family, according to a news release issued by the city.
Galt was first hired in 2001. Her responsibilities and leadership roles with the museum grew and she was named executive director upon the retirement of museum founder Dan Cox in May 2016.
During Galt’s time the museum grew from a single floor space to an entire building, where it currently houses multiple galleries and exhibits that tell the history of Marietta and Cobb County. Open since 1996, the Marietta Museum of History features one of the largest collections of artifacts relating to the area’s history.
In 2018, Galt oversaw the transition of the history museum from a nonprofit organization to its acquisition by the city of Marietta.
She and staff also diversified programming and exhibits to engage a wider audience in the museum’s mission and to provide an educational, enlightening, and entertaining experience for all visitors.
During this time, the museum saw attendance increase to nearly 20,000 people per year, with visitors from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.