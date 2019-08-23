Interstate 75 was shut down temporarily early Friday morning after a small tanker truck leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel on northbound lanes just south of exit 271 in Kennesaw, according to Cobb fire and state transportation personnel.
Cobb fire responded to a 5:56 a.m. call from a motorist who said the tanker was traveling northbound on the highway leaking the fuel, according to Denell Boyd, a spokesperson for the fire department.
Boyd said firefighters responded to the scene and the department also deployed a sand truck to cover the diesel slick. The spill blocked lanes about half a mile south of the Chastain Road exit, she said.
The leak was stopped at 6:11 a.m., and Cobb fire personnel left the scene at 6:47 a.m., allowing Georgia Department of Transportation officials to take over, according to Boyd.
Cleanup lasted from just after 6 a.m. to just after 9 a.m., when the two lanes reopened, according to Natalie Dale, a spokesperson with GDOT. Dale said two lanes were blocked at 6:10 a.m., and the closure escalated to three lanes around 6:25 a.m.
Two lanes reopened at 9:11 a.m., and all lanes were reopened just before 9:30 a.m, she said. Dale said it’s estimated the tanker traveled three miles while leaking its fuel.
It remains unclear whether the driver of the truck will be cited in the incident.
