MARIETTA — A simple idea between friends 11 years ago has resulted in over a million new diapers being collected by Cobb residents and distributed to those in need through the county’s various welfare, faith-based and charity organizations.
Cobb Diaper Day was celebrated in Marietta Square by dozens of participants and stakeholders Monday, who for the first time since the event’s inception were without founder Barbara Hickey, although her image took pride of place on the Glover Park concert stage.
Hickey died earlier this year, having started Diaper Day with fellow local philanthropists Cheryl Musial, Nurdan Cornelius and Caroline Whaley, Musial told the MDJ.
“We started calling ourselves the angel team and the goal was to collect 100,000 diapers for distribution that first year,” Musial said Monday. “Now we’re about to go over one million thanks to Barbara’s vision about helping people.”
Musial confirmed Tuesday the number of diapers, including pull-ups for toddlers, collected in this year’s campaign by Monday night’s deadline was just over 125,700, exceeding expectations.
“So it puts us well over the million mark and we’re expecting more diaper donations in coming days,” she said.
Hickey’s husband, Jim Hickey, spoke at this year’s Diaper Day event, also attended by his son Sean Rowe, daughter-in-law Cecilia Rowe, and grandsons William and Harrison Rowe, ages 17 and 14, respectively.
Hickey told the crowd gathered in the Square that his wife always put others first, was focused on children and the future and ignited the spirit in others to be part of something larger than themselves.
“She would be ecstatic,” he told the MDJ of this year’s event. “Last year she was in a wheelchair at this, but her eyes lit up, and this shows that the community keeps her alive.”
Hickey said his late wife believed everyone should make the world “better than they found it” and her passion was the Diaper Day initiative as well as others she organized to provide winter coats and copies of the Constitution for students.
Diaper Day organizers say there is no government assistance for diapers, which cannot be bought using food stamps or any other welfare program, making them hard for low-income families to afford.
“There’s really no options for them,” Musial said. “They depend on charitable organizations.”
This is the first year the initiative included adult diapers, which will also go to Cobb nonprofits for distribution based on need.
Those who have donated to the cause over the last month include many Cobb businesses, schools, churches and community organizations.
