Despite the pandemic, the Development Authority of Cobb County brought $130 million in new investment to Cobb County in 2020, according to the authority’s executive director, Nelson Jeter. It also added or retained more than 1,000 jobs. But deals struck this year might dwarf those figures.
“We have roughly about $1.3 billion in the hopper that we're working on, in conjunction with SelectCobb, and if those companies decide to come in Cobb County that will add an additional 3,500 new employees,” Jeter told the seven-member authority at its first meeting of the year Tuesday.
The meeting was light on economic development but heavy on housekeeping.
The seven-member authority reelected Clark Hungerford and Donna Rowe as chair and vice chair, respectively, and Dan McRae as legal counsel.
At the authority's previous meeting Dec. 15, members voted 4-2 to approve a $30 million bond resolution that will help Oakmont Industrial Group finance the construction of a new, “speculative” distribution facility in south Cobb.
Oakmont Industrial Group is an industrial real estate investment, development and management company based in Atlanta.
"Founded in 1996, the company invests in state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution facilities in quality business park environments," according to the company's website. Oakmont also has offices in Houston, Texas.
Oakmont's investment and development platform is based on designing and delivering projects that provide tenants with functional, high-quality space at competitive rate structures.
The non-tax-exempt bonds will allow Oakmont to save on taxes by transferring title of the land and building to the Development Authority of Cobb County, which is not subject to local property taxes, Geter said after an October meeting at which Oakmont first presented its request.
Such a move will not impact taxes the county and school district already collect on the property, Geter explained at the time.
Rather, the company will save on the additional tax it would owe after construction boosts the property’s valuation. As part of their agreement, the company will pay the authority 10 percent of property taxes on the improvements the first year, 20% the second, and so on, until the entire value of the property is returned to the tax rolls after a decade. At that point, title will return to the company.
The project is considered speculative because the warehouse does not yet have a tenant, but Tom Cobb, senior vice president of development at Oakmont, said in October finding a tenant would be easy given the skyrocketing demand for warehouse space.
The pandemic, Cobb explained, turbocharged consumers’ move away from brick-and-mortar shopping to e-commerce. Demand for facilities that can store and ship goods purchased online has risen accordingly, he said.
The project will create 50 new jobs in Cobb County at an average salary of just over $40,000, according to the minutes from the Dec. 15 meeting.
