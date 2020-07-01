One of the country’s largest companies is set to receive a helping hand in expanding its Cobb County headquarters.
In a split vote June 16, the Development Authority of Cobb County approved Home Depot’s request for a package of incentives which, the company claims, would lead to the creation of 600 high-paying jobs in Cobb.
The authority voted 4-3, with members Kevin Nicholas, J.C. Bradbury and Karen Hallacy voting against the pair of incentives: tax abatements and issuance of about $46 million in tax-exempt bonds.
Home Depot has spent $27 million to acquire an office building at 2410 Paces Ferry Road, across the street from its Vinings headquarters, and is seeking to refurbish that building at a cost of $27.5 million.
County businesses pay taxes on the land and buildings they own as well as the equipment and furniture inside those buildings. If approved by the Development Authority, the bonds would allow Home Depot to save on both types of tax by transferring the title of the building to the Development Authority, which is independent from Cobb and not subject to its property taxes, Nelson Geter, the authority’s executive director, explained in May.
Such a move would not impact taxes the county already collects on the property — about $274,000 per year — Geter added. Rather, it would waive the additional tax the company would owe after renovations boost the property’s valuation. That additional tax would be phased in over a period of 10 years.
The 125,000-square-foot office building has capacity for around 600 employees and is on 4.1 acres of land, which Home Depot bought from Builders Insurance in December.
Jim McCarthy, the company's real estate director, told the Development Authority earlier this year it was a “logical extension of our existing campus” given the company’s growth.
“What I was concerned about was the economic times that we’re in right now I don’t think warrants tax abatements for a large multinational company like Home Depot,” Nicholas said Monday. “I think we got to be very careful with forgoing tax revenue, certainly in these times.”
Nicholas was among the majority of authority members who voted in April for an inducement resolution — a move that signaled the authority’s willingness to hear Home Depot’s case.
Nicholas said the company did not convince him the authority’s help was necessary.
“I said to Home Depot and also to my colleagues, ‘To be frank … if we decide not to approve it, I’m not sure Home Depot doesn’t continue to proceed anyway.’”
Bradbury agreed, pointing out the company had already purchased the building it plans on renovating.
“For the most part, economic development incentives aren’t needed to induce development,” he said. “People want to locate their businesses in certain places because of certain characteristics. … Because (Home Depot) has its offices in Cumberland,” he continued, “there doesn’t seem to be a need to induce further development there. It’s just a tax break.”
Authority Chairman Clark Hungerford, a Vinings Bank executive, disagreed.
He said the authority's approval of Home Depot's request was "an enhancement to make sure that the investment in the building as well as the jobs would be in Cobb County as opposed to other locations.
"Home Depot could probably put these jobs wherever they want to," he continued. "I wanted to make sure that the jobs would be here in Cobb County."
Authority member Donna Rowe voted for the incentives package. She said the decision was in keeping with the authority’s mission of juicing economic development.
“If we’re going to get 600 to 700 jobs at that new campus,” she said, “and they’re good paying jobs, I think that’s very important for economic development for Cobb County.
“The building right now only has one floor with an insurance company in it, which is not very good,” she added. “We’d like to see buildings full and we’d like to see people working.”
Geter said there are two additional steps before the deal is finalized. The Board of Tax Assessors will consider an abatement schedule. If approved, the Superior Court will review the incentives to ensure the authority followed all applicable policies.
In April, the county’s governing board separately voted 4-1 to give Home Depot $135,000 in exchange for the creation of the 600 jobs. West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill was the only vote in opposition.
The county government’s incentive comes in the form of waived permit fees, which, at $6.25 per $1,000 of construction value, would otherwise cost Home Depot more than $140,000. Under the agreement it reached with the county, it will only have to pay $5,000.
