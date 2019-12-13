Developers of the mixed-use project Eastpark Village say they need the city to make amendments to their agreement in order to move forward, including adding almost 100 new homes.
The $250 million to $300 million development is being constructed on over 55 acres of land along Cherokee Street between McCollum Parkway and downtown Kennesaw. It will include apartments, town homes, senior living, retail, restaurants, a hotel and office space.
Sanctuary Development has been working on the project for three years, including negotiating purchase agreements with about 70 property owners and assisting them with relocation.
The developers have applied for rezoning that will allow an increase of 88 additional residential units, upping the total from 850 to 938. Chad Howie, Sanctuary CEO, said certain factors have changed since the original agreement three years ago and that the cost of acquiring all the properties went over budget.
Howie told the council at its Nov. 25 meeting that increasing the number of housing units they can build and sell will help offset the extra costs, letting the market take care of itself, rather than developers requesting incentives from the city. He also said the value of the units has been negatively affected by subsequent approvals by council of other mixed-use projects that are now competing for business.
Discussion about the project continued at the Dec. 9 meeting. Howie told the council the project can’t move forward with the stipulations that were included in the original plan. Sanctuary has several building contracts ready to go, but it says it cannot proceed because the lenders won’t close until those stipulations — called “concurrencies” — are removed.
Bob Fox, director of economic development, said the purpose of the city including them in the agreement is to prevent, for example, all the residences being built, but the commercial portion left undone.
“They’re finding now, in this environment, because this started two or three years ago, that with market conditions, lending conditions — now that concurrency becomes an impediment to signing contracts for these different pieces to be developed because lenders are concerned about loaning money to a builder for this district, but their ability to finish it out is dependent on a totally different party who is doing this over here,” Fox said.
Howie is requesting a three-year suspension of the concurrencies so the project can move forward.
Council will address the requests at Monday’s meeting.
The following items are also up for a vote at the next meeting:
♦ Robbie Balenger, facilities manager, is recommending approval of a contract with All American Markets, Inc. for the roof renovation project at city hall. It submitted the lowest bid at $260,000.
♦ Finance Director Gina Auld recommends leasing agreements, secured through the Georgia Municipal Association, for two 2019 Chevrolet Malibus, one for code enforcement and one for citywide use. The total amount of the five-year loan is $34,963 with an annual interest rate of 4.283%.
♦ The agreement with Republic Services for trash service will be amended to include a dumpster the company will provide at no charge for the spring and fall shredding/recycling events hosted by the city.
