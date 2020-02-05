The decision on a controversial request for rezoning in Kennesaw is likely to be delayed until April.
The request by Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions LLC to rezone a residential lot at 1630 Stanley Road to light industrial for a warehouse and distribution center has drawn sharp opposition from neighbors. The city council meeting on Jan. 21 drew a large crowd and several residents spoke against the rezoning, saying it would impact their quality of life and home values.
Last month Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons recommended the council delay a decision until February as the city was waiting on a report regarding potential traffic and environmental impacts. He also said the applicant was working on a revised site plan. However, since that meeting, the applicant has requested additional time to work on a new site plan and proposal for public input. When it comes up at the Feb. 17 city council meeting, Simmons will request new hearing dates.
If approved, the planning commission will have a hearing on April 1 and the request will come before the council again on April 20, Simmons told the MDJ at Monday’s meeting.
Concerned residents who live near the property have formed a Facebook group called Neighbors Against Rezoning Stanley Rd. and are circulating an online petition, which had about 300 signatures as of Tuesday morning.
Another subject from the Jan. 21 meeting was revisited at Monday’s meeting, when Kennesaw resident Joe Bozeman addressed the council about the Fourth of July fireworks. Talk of potentially moving the celebration from the downtown area to Swift-Cantrell Park has drawn pushback from downtown merchants who say it will hurt their businesses. Bozeman asked the council to keep the tradition near Main Street.
Councilwoman Tracey Viars said a committee consisting of herself, city employees, downtown merchants, and Councilman James “Doc” Eaton, recently met for the first time and they are working on finding a solution. The move to the park was initially suggested because new development around downtown has limited the visibility from many viewing areas and the size of the firework shells they can use safely.
“I understand we’re convening again this week so I just want to update everyone that we are working on it,” Viars said.
In other business:
- Mayor Derek Easterling and council recognized the Kennesaw Police Department for Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies reaccreditation. Renewal is every four years, and Easterling said this is the fourth time the department has earned this voluntary accreditation, in which they are assessed on 484 standards. The department also achieved state recertification.
- A 2013 Chevrolet Caprice used by the police department was approved as surplus due to excessive maintenance costs incurred over the previous 24 months.
- The Lokal Restaurant at 3900 Legacy Park Blvd. was approved for a beer, wine, liquor and Sunday sales license.
- The 11-acre property at 3650 Kennesaw Parkway, which is zoned heavy industrial, was approved for a split into two separate parcels. One of the parcels is not a buildable area because it’s the site of a detention pond.
