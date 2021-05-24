A developer hopes to turn the now-shuttered Park 12 Cobb Cinemas in northeast Cobb into a storage facility.
Stein Investment Group, which owns Space Shop Self Storage locations across metro Atlanta, has applied for a special use permit through Cobb County. The county’s Planning Commission will hear the matter next Tuesday, June 1. Stein would also need approval later from the Board of Commissioners.
The property is a 5.1-acre plot on Frank Gordy Parkway off Shallowford Road. It is across the road from Highland Plaza shopping center and bordered by Harrison Park to the west.
The existing structure, an approximately 250,000-square foot, two-story movie theater, would be turned into a climate-controlled self-service storage facility. Stein also hopes to build an additional, approximately 33,800-sqaure foot building for storage use.
The development would not require a rezoning but does require a special use permit.
Per the application, the storage facility would be open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Customers would use key cards and a punch code to enter, and the facility would include security cameras.
The land is still owned by Georgia Theatre Co, a St. Simons-based regional theater chain which operated Park 12 Cobb Cinemas there.
County staff are recommending approval of the permit, with some stipulations relating to traffic, fire safety, stormwater management and other recommendations.
In 2017, plans to build a Lidl grocery store at the site failed in the face of stiff community opposition.
