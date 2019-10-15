MARIETTA — County Commissioners approved a 43-unit town home development in Mableton on Tuesday after its developer, bowing to community opposition, offered additional concessions in addition to some it had already promised.
Kerley Family Homes will build 43 units on about 8.5 acres off Nickajack Road, just east of Floyd Road. The original proposal called for 55 units, which was cut to 50 in September, then 47 last week — "the bare minimum to make this project successful," attorney Kevin Moore said.
But it wasn't enough. Only after the developer agreed to build only 43 units, which brought the density under 5 units per acre, did Chairman Mike Boyce and Commissioner Keli Gambrill signal their support.
"They'll figure out how to make that (number) work, in some way, form or fashion," Moore said of Kerley.
Bob Ott was the only commissioner to vote against the town homes.
The homes are expected to sell in the high $300,000s, according to Moore. If all goes according to plan, construction would begin on the 8.5 acre tract by summer 2020 and be complete toward the end of that year.
Kerley had amended its original plan after two public meetings. At least 50 people attended each, Moore said. In response, it removed access from Nickajack Road; agreed to build larger homes than it had initially proposed, upping the minimum square footage from 1,700 to 2,000; make them available for purchase; and lease no more than 10% at any given time.
Sara Shepard, of 618 Nickajack Road, lives closer than anyone to the proposed town homes.
"With more people comes safety issues, more access and more danger," she told commissioners on Tuesday. The 6-foot wall developers said they would build between her property and the town homes was insufficient, she insisted. "I need something (taller) than me so someone can't be crossing through the development to the single-family homes in the neighborhood."
Through Moore, Kerley said it would build 8-foot walls instead.
Another Nickajack Road resident, Roy Wilcox, said the project as presented was too dense. But Robin Meyer of the Mableton Improvement Coalition said it is exactly what the community has been pining for and would prevent the area from being developed into commercial space, a likely alternative.
Later in the meeting, commissioners considered renewing a permit for Open Arms Group Home in Powder Springs, which houses six adolescents.
Nobody had ever complained about the home, John Pederson, the county’s Zoning Division manager, said after the Planning Commission recommended approving the permit on Oct. 1.
Until now.
A father-son duo, Virgil and William Holmes, railed against the home at Tuesday's meeting.
"I didn't know nothing about this home till this past week when my son told me," Virgil Holmes said. "I understand these kids have problems. I don't understand why it was put in my neighborhood. ... We haven't done anything to deserve this."
William Holmes also said the home was not well maintained and cars were often parked on the grass rather than its driveway.
"I'm not proud of his house," Virgil Holmes said. "I'm not proud of what's going on, injected into my neighborhood, like we're the trash of Powder Springs or something. We're not."
He insisted his comments had nothing to do with race, but with commissioners "injecting homes like that into the neighborhood and exposing other children to the problems that they are bringing into the neighborhood."
Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she had never heard anyone complain about the home; in fact, several people in the neighborhood signaled their support when it first opened four years ago, she said.
Cupid told the house's owner, James Barnes, to make sure the grass is cut and the leaves are blown.
Commissioners unanimously renewed Open Arms' permit.
