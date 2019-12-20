KENNESAW — Cherokee Street will undergo a face-lift as part of an agreement between the city of Kennesaw and the developers of Eastpark Village.
Sanctuary Development started work on the $250 million to $300 million project three years ago. It is being constructed along Cherokee Street, between McCollum Parkway and downtown Kennesaw, and comprises apartments, townhomes, senior living, retail, office space and a hotel spread over more than 55 acres.
The amendment passed by City Council this week gives the parties 90 days to hash out the details of the road project agreement, including construction costs, right-of-way acquisitions, staff expenses, a traffic signal study for the Cherokee Street and Maple Drive intersection and placement of medians and turn lanes. The specifics of the city’s financial obligation to the project will be detailed in the agreement.
The developer withdrew a request for the city to build an extension of Maple Drive and will be responsible for that construction. Maple Drive currently ends at the intersection with Cherokee Street, but proposed plans are to extend it on the other side of Cherokee toward Grant Drive, providing access into both sides of Eastpark Village.
The amendment also allows for a three-year suspension of contract stipulations called “concurrencies” that Sanctuary officials say are preventing them from closing on building contracts.
According to Bob Fox, director of economic development, lenders are hesitant to loan to a builder of one portion of the project when their ability to proceed is tied to the progress of a different builder working on a separate portion. He said the original purpose of the concurrencies was to prevent issues such as all the residential properties being built, but the commercial areas left incomplete.
In addition to the road project, council approved Sanctuary’s request to build 88 additional residences. CEO Chad Howie said the additional units would help offset changes in the market and the costs of acquiring about 70 properties, which went over budget.
In other business:
- Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Director Linda Davis, Glenda Ott and Ryan Solis were recognized by Mayor Derek Easterling and council for achieving accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Easterling said they were 98% satisfactory in 208 categories.
- Finance Director Gina Auld was recognized for her department’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. According to Easterling, this is the 19th year in a row the department has received the honor.
- *Council approved a contract with All American Markets, Inc. for the Kennesaw City Hall roof renovation. Two bids were submitted and it had the lowest at $260,000.
- The city will lease two 2019 Chevrolet Malibus through the Georgia Municipal Association for citywide use and code enforcement at an interest rate of 4.283%. Total principal of the loan is $34,963 and total interest over the lease term is $4,617.30.
- Due to weather delays, the grand opening of the new inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m.
The next council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 30.
