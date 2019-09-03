MARIETTA — A proposal for 50 town homes next to Floyd Middle School in Mableton will head to county commissioners.
The Cobb County planning commission recommended a maximum of only 27 homes be built. However, developers say they won't change their plans.
Planning commissioners voted 4-1 to hand the proposal over to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners with conditions including the drop in density, no variances to county code and the addition of a sidewalk, among others. Chairwoman Judy Williams was the sole vote in opposition to the motion.
The planning commission's vote is only a recommendation, and county commissioners have the final say in zoning cases.
The proposal, submitted by Kerley Family Homes, calls for a 50-town home community on about 8.5 acres east of Floyd Road and just south of Floyd Middle School. The development would share access with the middle school on White Boulevard, an issue for which planning commissioners delayed the case when it came before them on Aug. 6.
Planning commissioners asked then that a second access be added on nearby Nickajack Road.
Kevin Moore, the Marietta attorney representing the applicant, told planning commissioners ahead of public comment Tuesday that developers had already modified their plans based on feedback from public meetings and decided not to change their plans based on the board's recommendations last month.
"The site plan you see before you was the one that was presented last month. And based on a lot of internal discussion and review, we determined not to make a change in presentation," Moore said. "It's not that Kerley Family Homes ... sought to ignore the direction provided by the planning commission, it's just that they believe that this is the best, from a community standpoint and based on a number of reasons."
Moore said during public meetings with the community, which included members of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, residents asked that access not be added to Nickajack Road.
Robin Meyer, chair of the Mableton Improvement Coalition's zoning committee, told commissioners why the group liked the developers' proposal. Meyer said the one access on White Boulevard prevents dangerous cut-through traffic from Nickajack Road to Floyd Middle School.
"What we (would) see on school mornings is increased traffic coming up Nickajack, cutting through the new neighborhood and then turning right on White Boulevard to get to the school — the very street the kids will also be cutting through will also be filling up with cars doing the same thing," she said. "It's no safer than the current situation."
But there were more voices in opposition. Three people, including a representative from the Cobb County School District, spoke against the development as proposed, raising density, traffic and safety concerns.
Roy Wilcox, a 42-year Mableton resident who lives near the proposed development, said traffic from other housing already under construction should be factored into rezoning decisions. Wilcox said there are already almost 200 homes under construction in the area where 50 more would be added with Kerley Family Homes' proposal.
If the 50 homes are built, the new development would also send more students to Mableton Elementary School, which is already overcrowded by 85 students, according to Charles Sprayberry, director of planning and logistics for the Cobb County School District's SPLOST department.
Sprayberry said the access on White Boulevard also raises safety concerns for the school district.
"Entrance via White Boulevard causes significant concerns of safety, since it is the only access to Floyd Middle School for staff and car riders," he said.
Planning commissioners generally expressed the same concerns as speakers and pushed for fewer homes and the installation of a right-in, right-out access with a median at Nickajack Road.
Commissioner Galt Porter said what he took issue with most was developers' refusal to change their plans.
"They want to come in saying, 'We want you to grant us high-density residential, way above the land use plans that are in place, and we want to (add) it all on to a less-than-ideal location on the street," Porter said.
When commissioners began to consider delaying the proposal until November with a recommendation that the applicants return with a lower-density plan, Moore returned to the podium. A further continuance with direction, he said, would be "a complete denial of ... due process rights" for the developers.
"They have a right to present an application, for it to be heard and for a recommendation — whatever that is — to be made, but they can't be denied the process," he said, adding that cutting the density from 50 homes to 27 "is not going to happen."
"We can propose a strip club at this location, and we have a right to the process," Moore said.
After a short deliberation with county staff, planning commissioners voted approve the rezoning for single-family home usage.
The recommendation is contingent on conditions that the development have a maximum of 27 homes, receive no variances from county code and that final site plan and elevations be approved by County Commissioner Lisa Cupid, among other items. Cupid is the commissioner who represents the area in question.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners could hear the case as soon as Sept. 17. The Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in the second floor meeting room at 100 Cherokee St., Marietta.
