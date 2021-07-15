EAST COBB — The Avenue East Cobb, a 230,000-square-foot shopping center near the intersections of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, has been purchased by developer North American Properties, NAP announced Thursday.
The developer plans to revamp the 22-year-old shopping center by building a “central event lawn surrounded by restaurants with vibrant patios,” introducing a concierge program and bringing community events.
“Our plan is to create a socially magnetic place that pulls people together to hang out and connect with community,” Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP, said in a news release. “East Cobb is home to an incredible population of families who are looking for places to go and things to do, yet it lacks any resemblance of a downtown. Utilizing best practices from our other projects, we are excited to elevate this already great shopping and dining destination into a modern gathering place.”
NAP hopes to sign leases that will bring new retail and “chef-driven” restaurants to create “street-level energy.”
The shopping center’s retail tenants currently include Bed Bath & Beyond, Gap, Lululemon, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Williams-Sonoma and Ann Taylor. Dining options are mostly chain restaurants — they include Panera Bread, Kale Me Crazy, Menchies and Tin Lizzy’s Cantina.
A representative for NAP declined to disclose the sale price and Cobb County property records have not yet been updated to include that information. The nearly 30-acre property was sold for $94.25 million to a division of PGIM Real Estate in 2006, according to property records. The property has been managed by Poag Shopping Centers.
NAP is the developer behind Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square and Atlantic Station developments, as well as Alpharetta’s Avalon development.
Tim Perry, a managing partner at NAP, said in the release that shopping centers such as The Avenue East Cobb “were designed to fill gaps in the market — the retail deserts between regional malls — by providing outdoor shopping for the community.”
“As these communities have matured around them, they became the center of the community and while The Avenue East Cobb has remained a high-performing asset over the years, NAP sees an opportunity to elevate the destination into a true third place with a modern mix of retailers and restaurants,” he said.
NAP did not provide a timeline for the project. It was not immediately clear whether the project would require any government approvals — the NAP spokesperson was working on answering on those questions as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.