CUMBERLAND — The Cobb Galleria and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre fell about $1.4 million into the red between September 2020 and September 2021, the first fiscal year for the venues entirely within the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority, the venues’ governing body, said Wednesday in spite of those numbers, they’re optimistic a recent uptick in revenue will continue into next year.
Event and entertainment destinations have been among the hardest-hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cobb’s two marquee venues have been no different. Aside from a few outdoor events, Cobb Energy was closed for 18 months before welcoming back in-person guests in October. The Galleria resumed events much earlier, and by September 2021 had boosted its revenues back up to nearly $1 million.
The figures released Wednesday account strictly for income over expenses. The Performing Arts Center spent $2.4 million on depreciation costs, but also received a $5 million grant through the federal government’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Those totals were not included in the annual report.
“What this is showing us is, we’re climbing back, but we got a ways to go,” as board member Bob Voyles summarized the findings.
The Exhibit Hall Authority derives its revenue from an array of sources, some of which have bounced back quicker than others. In October, it brought in some $1.5 million from its portion of the hotel/motel and liquor-by-the-drink taxes collected by Cobb County. During the same period in 2020, its revenues were just $839,000.
The Galleria likewise cracked $1 million in revenue during October 2021, compared with $431,000 in October 2020; for Cobb Energy, those figures were $1.1 million and $111,000, respectively. Authority Finance Director Rob Turner attributed Cobb Energy's bump in revenues to film bookings and hosting the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.
With the dearth of events came a big dip in what the authority says is usually a massive economic impact for the venues (the authority has an unspecified firm prepare an impact study annually). Numbers have consistently hit above $100 million, even approaching $200 million, but in the past fiscal year (October 2020 – October 2021) dipped down to just under $39 million.
Jerry Nix, chair of the Exhibit Hall Authority's board, said the numbers shouldn’t be interpreted as the authority’s properties failing to rebound, noting that “we were all negatively impacted by the pandemic in every aspect of the county.
“Hopefully we’re now putting that into our rearview mirror … it’s significant, the effort that went into getting that number,” Nix said.
